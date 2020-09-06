Dr. William Work Jr., former Brockton resident and noted optometrist, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Falmouth Hospital after a brief illness. He was born in his Campello home, April 30, 1927, the son of Dr. William Work and Georgia Mae (Kelley) Work, and younger brother of the late Violet Spear and Rhoda Steere. He was married to the late Jean W. (Clark) Work for 69 years. Dr. Work was an early 1945 graduate of Brockton High School, and served in the U.S. Navy on the carrier USS Lexington until July of 1946. After obtaining his Doctor of Optometry degree from Northern Illinois in 1949, he joined his father's optometric practice in Brockton. He practiced for over 66 years, treating thousands of patients during that time. He was an honorary lifetime member of the Bertocci Memorial Club and an active member of the former Commercial Club of Brockton. He was also affiliated with many masonic organizations, including Marine Lodge, A.F. & A.M. of Falmouth, the York, the Scottish Rite bodies of free masonry, the Shrine, and was Dad Advisor for many years to the Brockton Assembly of Rainbow Girls. Dr. Work was well-known for his prankish sense of humor and often groan-inducing jokes. Many folks in Campello remember his presence at the Cape Cod Cafe, where he would eat his pepper and onion pizza and tell his horrible jokes. And, many of his friends who are still here remember him from the bumper pool era in the cellar of the legendary Capeway Manor. However his life on Cape Cod, which began at New Silver Beach in the 1930s and was later shared with Jeanie for over 60 years, was what he loved the most. The Works had many close friends in New Silver Beach and North Falmouth, too many to name, and were members of the North Falmouth Congregational Church and North Falmouth Village Association. He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Jean Preble and her husband John of Berkley, son William Work III and his wife Sheryl of Brockton, two granddaughters, Amy Preble and Leanna R. (Work) Conant and her husband Jonathan, three great-grandsons, Bradley, Lucas and Logan Conant, and five nephews plus their descendants from the Spear and Steere families. Visiting hours will be held from 10am to 12pm on Thursday, Sep. 10 at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 584 West Falmouth Hwy., (Route 28A) in West Falmouth. A congregational funeral service will follow at 12pm in the funeral home. Interment will take place immediately thereafter in the North Falmouth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, Boston, MA (shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/boston
) or any charitable cause of the donor's choice. For online guest book and directions, visit ccgfuneralhome.com
.