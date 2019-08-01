|
|
Wilma E. (Seibel) Macdonald of Avon passed away July 29, 2019 at the age of 83, beloved wife of the late Allison Macdonald. Loving mother of Glen Macdonald of NC and Laurel Walbridge of Avon. Devoted sister of Karl Seibel and his wife Lorraine of North Conway, NH. Also survived by her grandchildren Cameron and Colleen Macdonald.
Wilma was born in Boston grew up in Jamaica Plain and has lived in Avon for over 60 years. She was a member of the Board of Trustees at the Avon Public Library, and was a member of the Avon Council on Aging. She worked for over 15 years as an event manager at the Interface Group, retiring in 2002.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial visitation period Saturday morning, Aug. 3, 2019 from 10-12 noon, immediately followed by a Memorial Service at 12 noon. Should friends desire memorial contributions may be made in her name to National Multiple Sclerosis Society. To leave a sympathy message visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Enterprise from Aug. 1 to Aug. 30, 2019