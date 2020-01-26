|
Winifred M. "Win" Ryan, 88 of Whitman passed away peacefully January 22, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Anna G. (Coughlin) Ryan. Winifred was a graduate of Notre Dame High School of Boston, and Boston College. She was a retired teacher of 23 years from Brockton High School. Relatives and friends invited to attend a funeral Mass on Thursday, January 30, in Holy Ghost Church, Whitman at 9 a.m. Burial to follow at St. James Cemetery in Whitman. Arrangements by MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman. To send a condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 26, 2020