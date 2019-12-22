|
Winston M. Toleran, 36, of Brockton, died unexpectedly on December 14, 2019. Born in Manila, Philippines, he was raised in Brockton and was a 2001 graduate of Brockton High School. Winston served in the U.S. Navy as a gas turbine engineer during the Iraqi conflict. He recently worked for Integrity Total Service LLC, and enjoyed working out, bowling, and music. He had a soft spot for children and dogs. Winston was the beloved son of Esmeraldo "Mayo" and Imelda (Masculino) Toleran of Brockton; loving brother of Imee and Monique Toleran, both of Brockton; and a dear nephew and cousin of many. He also leaves his cherished "dog niece" Sanibel. All are welcome to calling hours Thursday, Dec. 26, from 4-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, his funeral service Friday, Dec. 27, at 10 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home and burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in Winston's memory may be made to the family to defray expenses. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
