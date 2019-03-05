|
Winston S. Phipps, 77, of Hanson, passed away on February 16, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center, after a long illness. Born in Brockton, in 1941, he was the only son of the late Russell Eldon Phipps and Evelyn (Cary) Phipps. Winston was a member of the last graduating class of Whitman High School in 1959, after which he proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard on the USS Half Moon until 1963. When he returned home from the service, Win worked as a planner for the Foxboro Company while continuing his dedication and service to his country as a Commander of V.F.W post 6876. Winston then started an honorable 45 year career for "the phone company" spanning from New England Telephone to Verizon and his eventual retirement as an HVAC technician in Boston, during which he served as a shop steward of the IBEW Local 2222. Win was a family man, a patriot, a humanitarian, a musician, a compassionate lover of animals and all nature, a "Jack of all trades", an avid gardener and a "yard sale professional" to say the least. From the wonderful summers he loved at Blackman's Point in Brant Rock to the cozy comfortable feelings spent with family at the home that he and his wife built, he humbly wore the passions that defined him as badges of honor and he truly lived "a life worth living" Winston was the beloved husband of the late Patricia F. (Rich) Phipps for 52 wonderful years; and the dear brother of Diane Phipps of Kingston, Gail Twomey of Middleboro and the late Joyce Eaton of Middleboro. He was also the loving father of his two children, Scott S. Phipps of Whitman and Suzanne M. Phipps of Cranston, R.I. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at Blanchard's Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Route 58 at the rotary), in Whitman. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the same location, concluding with burial at Fern Hill Cemetery, Hanson (weather permitting). In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made in his name to the Elvis Feral Fund at the Standish Humane Society of Duxbury, MA at 3113, 622 Congress St., Duxbury, MA 02332, www.standishhumane.org/elvis-feral-fund. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 5, 2019