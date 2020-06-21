Yolanda E. (Relleva) Sylvia, age 95, of Brockton, died June 14, 2020 at Life Care Center of West Bridgewater. She was the wife of the late John E. Sylvia. Yolanda was born and raised in Brockton, daughter of the late Paul and Francesca Relleva. Her father was a well-known cobbler in downtown Brockton. Yolanda was a 1942 graduate of Brockton High School, attended Boston City Hospital and graduated from Morton Hospital School of Nursing in 1944. She was a registered nurse and had worked for the old and new Phaneuf Hospitals and retired from Cardinal Cushing Hospital. In her retirement had worked for several local nursing homes. Yolanda was a wonderful mother but what gave her most enjoyment in life was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children John E. Sylvia, Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Plymouth, June Sylvia of Brockton and Paul Sylvia of East Bridgewater and his partner Pamela Galligan; her grandchildren Michelle Sprigges, Matthew Sylva and Mariesa Fernald; great-grandchildren Amber, Morgan, Ethan, Leah, Alex and Emma. She was the sister of the late Dora, Blanche, Deletta and Mary. Yolandas family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Life Care in West Bridgewater for their kindness and care of their mother. Funeral services will be private with burial in Pine Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Yolandas name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to the Hospice of ones choice. For online condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 21, 2020.