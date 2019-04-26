|
Ysabel (Alvarez) Garcia, 84, of Brockton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 23, 2019. Born in Piedrecita, Cuba, she was the daughter of the late Alberto and Angela Alvarez. A pillar of strength to her family, Ysabel was a devoted and helpful wife, mother, and grandmother. Ysabel was the wife of the late Raphael Garcia; beloved mother of Angel Garcia, Raphael Garcia, Gloria Garcia, Maria Isabel Garcia, and Celia Vasquez; loving grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Ysabel also leaves many dear extended family and friends. All are welcome to calling hours Sunday 5-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Monday at 9:30 a.m., funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in Christ the King Parish and burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2019