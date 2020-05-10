Home

Yvonne A. Martin

Yvonne A. Martin Obituary
Yvonne A. (Denet) Martin, 83, of Brockton, a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and sister passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. Yvonne was born in 1937, in Serzy et Prin, France. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Adrianne (DeLozanne) Denet. She was the youngest of three sisters; the late Hugette Dannet and Germaine Huiban. Yvonne moved to the United States in 1958, settling in Brockton, MA. She was blessed with four sons; Jeffrey Martin and his wife Paula (Spadea) Martin, Philip Martin and his wife Evelyn Nye, Gerald Martin and his wife Lisa (Kelsey) Martin and Robert Martin Jr. She was also blessed with two grandchildren, Nicole Martin and Thimothee Martin. A great-granddaughter is due in August. Yvonne enjoyed cooking, gardening, walking, and enjoyed a glass of champagne every now and again. She eventually retired and lived out her final years in Brockton surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, Randolph. For online guest book, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 10, 2020
