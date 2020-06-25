A. Elizabeth Menslage
Beth Babe (Rettig) Menslage died on June 22, 2020 at Life Care Center in Plymouth. Born in Savannah, Georgia on March 31, 1951, she is the daughter of Agnes M. (Fitzpatrick) Fama and the late Carl James Rettig. Babe was the beloved wife of the late Ernest G. Menslage. She leaves his son Christopher Menslage and his wife Kimberly of Sandwich. Babe is survived by her mother and 5 sisters, Sharon Day of Sandwich, Patricia and Edward Hegerich of Plymouth, Caryl and Wayne Cristani of Plymouth, Joy and James Ruggeri of Waltham and Teresa and Don DeCost of Plymouth. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and great nephews. Beth was a graduate of Plymouth-Carver High School and went on to work for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts at Myles Standish State Park and then for the Department of Mental Health as an administrative assistant. Beth loved to travel and cook, she was an avid gardener and Red Sox fan. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Cranberry Area Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

