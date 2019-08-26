|
Abram J. Blanken, age 91, of Hingham, died peacefully, Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth, in the comfort of his loving family. Abram was born in the Netherlands, to the late Geert and Aukje (Nicolai) Blanken. He was raised and educated there and immigrated to the United States in 1957. He had lived in the Syracuse and Rochester, New York area before moving to Hingham in 1969. In 1978 he founded Dutch Maid Bakery in Dorchester where he worked until retirement. Abram was an avid gardener and had enjoyed traveling throughout the world with his late wife, Anna. He was proud to have taught himself the Spanish language. He was a man of faith and a former member of the First Presbyterian Church in Quincy. Beloved husband of the late Anna Catherine (Dejager) Blanken. Devoted father of Lineke Pearson and her husband Joseph of Norwell, Gary Blanken of Quincy, John Blanken of Scituate, and the late Janneke Blanken and her husband Richard Cheney of Hingham. Loving grandfather of Joe Pearson, Adam Pearson, Anna Blanken, and Michelle Blanken. Dear brother of the late Klaske Starke. Memorial services will be conducted at the First Presbyterian Church, 270 Franklin Street, Quincy, on Saturday, September 7, at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Drew Hanson will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Abram's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 26, 2019