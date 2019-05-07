|
Adele (Tecillia) Flaim, 104, of Pembroke, passed away on May 4, 2019. She was born in Centa S. Nicolo, Italy, July 12, 1914. She enjoyed knitting and cooking. Adele was the beloved wife of the late Albert Flaim; devoted mother of Silvano "Sal" Flaim of Marshfield, Franco Flaim and his wife Janice of Plymouth and the late Enrico Flaim; cherished grandmother of Stephen, Matthew, Brian, Eric, and Marc Flaim, Gloria McCann, Laura Allen; as well as 13 great-grandchildren. She also leaves several dear nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, on Wednesday, May 8, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral home service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 7, 2019