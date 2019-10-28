|
Adele J. (Guastalli) Monti, of Qunicy, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on October 23, 2019. She was born in Boston to the late Alcide and Isolina (Bambini) Guastalli. She grew up Hyde Park and graduated from Hyde Park High School in 1947, where she was editor of the high school newspaper. In 1950, she married Edward Monti, and moved to Quincy, where she had lived for the past 70 years. Mrs. Monti was a homemaker and later worked in local retail stores in Quincy. She eventually became the secretary/receptionist at Almquist Flowerland in Quincy and worked there for close to 30 years. It was most often her kind voice that customers would hear when calling for flowers. She loved her work and her co-workers. Her greatest passion was her family. She loved being around her daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all of their friends. She hosted most holidays and served her delicious food to so many over the years. Each summer, she and her husband would welcome the extended family to Humarock to enjoy the sea and sunshine. She loved traveling and spent time in St. Thomas, USVI with her close friends, traveled to Italy with her family and more recently enjoyed spending time in Florida and Vermont. She will be missed by many friends and family. Mrs. Monti was predeceased by her husband, Edward P. Monti, her brothers, Evo, Richard and Alfred Guastalli, and her sister Jennie Tocci. She is survived by her loving daughters, Donna Monti Ackerman, Michele Pelrine and her husband Rahn, her devoted niece Cynthia McCall and her husband Alan, her grandchildren Justin Ackerman, his wife Heidi (and their daughters Isalina and Elsie), Ryan Ackerman, his wife Courtney, Emily Pelrine, and many more caring friends and family members. Services were private at Mrs. Monti's request. Memorial donations may be made to NeighborWorks Housing Solutions, 422 Washington Street, Quincy, MA 02169.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 28, 2019