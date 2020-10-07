1/1
Adele L. Alexander
Adele Louise (Binda) Alexander, age 100, of Scituate, passed away October 5, 2020. Born and raised in Drochester she was the daughter of the late Charles and Islinda Binda. Loving wife of the late Murl V. Alexander. Devoted mother of Robert C. Alexander and his wife Kathleen of Braintree, and Merle J. Alexander and her husband Anthony Glew of Scituate. Beloved grandmother of Alexandra Glew and Alex Alexander. Adele was recently presented the Town of Scituates Centenarian Proclamation in celebration of her 100th birthday. She joined the Army womens Auxiliary Corps in 1943 and was a Scituate resident for over 40 years. Adele enjoyed spending time with family, her grandchildren, bowling and loved animals. A private burial will take place at Massachusetts National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MSPCA of Massachusetts at www.mspca.org/donate-now/ or to the Scituate Animal Shelter, 780 Chief Justice Cushing Hwy, Scituate, MA 02066. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 7, 2020.
