Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:30 PM
Agnes A. Powers Obituary
Agnes A. (Morris) Powers formerly of Quincy and Norwell, died February 13, 2020. Agnes was well known for her homemade Kahluia, meatballs and she always enjoyed knitting especially when she made beautiful blankets for all her family, friends, and charity. She treasured the times spent with her family and grandchildren and will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved her. Beloved wife of the late Michael F. Powers Jr., she was the loving mother of Pamala O'Donnell of Weymouth, Patricia Lavender of Waynesville, N.C., and Michael Powers and his companion Samantha Griffin of Quincy; mother-in-law of the late Stephen O'Donnell and Steven Lavender; sister of the late Mary Meehan, John Morris, Patricia Kearns and Elaine Barrett; grandmother of Colin, Ryan, Justin, and Hailey. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday from 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service to be held at 5:30 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kindred Hospice, 130 Rumford Avenue, Unit 211, Auburndale, MA 02466. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 18, 2020
