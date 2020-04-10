|
Agnes C. (Augustus) Mullay of Quincy, formerly of Cambridge, died April 3, 2020, at age 108. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Mullay Sr.; devoted mother of Agnes Druss, John J. Mullay Jr., and Jane Foti; loving sister of the late Margaret, Mary and Theresa. Also survived by her cherished 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many other loving relatives and friends. Services were private.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 10, 2020