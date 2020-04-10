Home

Agnes C. Mullay

Agnes C. Mullay Obituary
Agnes C. (Augustus) Mullay of Quincy, formerly of Cambridge, died April 3, 2020, at age 108. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Mullay Sr.; devoted mother of Agnes Druss, John J. Mullay Jr., and Jane Foti; loving sister of the late Margaret, Mary and Theresa. Also survived by her cherished 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many other loving relatives and friends. Services were private.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 10, 2020
