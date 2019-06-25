|
Agnes (Wielhouwer) Kennedy, of Randolph, passed away peacefully at home on June 20, 2019, at the age of 85. Born, raised, and educated in Boston, Agnes had been a resident of Randolph since 1962. She worked at Howard Johnsons for 25 years and another 16 years at State Street Bank before retiring to spend more time with her husband Joe. Agnes' greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She also enjoyed traveling, particularly to Saratoga, Cape Cod and an occasional trip to Las Vegas. Beloved wife to the late Joseph M. Kennedy, loving mother to JoAnn K. Barlettani of Randolph, Michael Kennedy and his wife Mary of Hingham, and Stephen Kennedy and his wife Debra of Norton. Dear sister to the late John Wielhouwer, Anna Saltmarsh of Weymouth, and Peter Wielhouwer of Michigan. Also survived by her grandchildren, Calm, Eve, Jula, Woodrow, Mellanie, Ryan, Connor, Dean, and Erin. The family held a private service to celebrate Agnes' life. Condolences can be sent to the Kennedy Family, 8 Regina Road, Randolph, MA 02368. Donations in tribute can be made at www.psp.org or CurePSP , 1216 Broadway, 2nd floor, New York, NY 10001. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, Randolph. For online guest book, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 25, 2019