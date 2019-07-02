|
Aileen Esther (Anderson) Hanson, passed away on June 24, 2019, at the age of 77, with her husband and daughters at her side. Born in Hanson, to Matti and Margaret (Hautala) Anderson, Aileen was raised in Pembroke, and had fond memories of growing up with her siblings at the farmhouse and cranberry bog. She graduated from Silver Lake Regional High School in 1959, before marrying her husband Stanley in 1963 and starting her own family. Soon after, she and her husband moved to Pembroke to live with and care for her mother "Aiti", and to raise their two daughters. Amongst other occupations, Aileen worked as a school secretary, at the registry of deeds, as a cake decorator at Fernandes, and as a companion and caretaker for several elderly friends. She resided in Pembroke until retiring to New Hampshire with Stanley in 2010. Everyone who knew Aileen was touched by her kind, sweet and generous nature. While she enjoyed knitting, cooking and baking, nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her family, including multiple four-legged members - most recently Myra, Henry and Sophia - but especially with her four grandsons. She was dedicated to her family, and through her example instilled this value in her children and grandchildren. Aileen was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, friend, and - likely her favorite title of all - Grandma. She was predeceased by her siblings, Onni, Toivo, and Lauri Maki, Ellen Anderson, Taimi Metzger, Ann Anderson, Everett Anderson and Gertrude Goodyear. She is survived and will be dearly missed by: her devoted husband of 55 and years, Stanley E. Hanson of Center Ossipee, N.H.; daughter, Sonja and Jack Flood of Plympton; daughter, Elizabeth Hanson and Tim Hall of Plympton; and her beloved grandchildren, Zachary and Erin Flood of Wasilla, Alaska; Alexander Flood of Boston; Benjamin Flood of Plympton; and Logan Hall of Plympton; as well as many other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service, on Wednesday, July 3, at 11:30 a.m., in Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West St., Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Arrangements under the direction of Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., Randolph. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 2, 2019