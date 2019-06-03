|
Ailina C. (Giarrusso) McNamara, of Quincy passed away peacefully May 29, 2019. Wife of the late Bernard McNamara. Loving mother of Dr. Bernard T. McNamara and his wife Mia of Calif., Gail Arpaio and her husband Michael of Tenn. Cherished Grandmother of Christopher, Brendan and Dylan. Great-grandmother of Haley. Sister of the late Dorothea Giorrusso and Claire Murphy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ailina participated in many organizations including the Quincy Lions Club, the Neighborhood Club, POW wife group, Quincy Historical Society and she loved traveling. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian burial, Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Church, Quincy. Visiting hours Tuesday 4 -7 p.m. in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Burial Friday with her husband Bernard in the Massachusetts National Cemetery. For online condolences visit www.Hamellydon.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 3, 2019