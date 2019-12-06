|
|
Alan Berman, of Coral Springs, Florida, 81 years of age, passed on December 3, 2019. Son of Rose and Mac Berman; beloved husband and best friend of Carole Kirzner Berman; father of Lisa, Jeffrey, Adam, Mitchell, Neil, and David Berman; wonderful grandfather to many fabulous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother of Barry Berman; best friend of Ruthie and Al Brickman. Fifty years married to his beloved wife Carole, the couple relocated to Florida after the blizzard of "78 and have summered in Hull ever since, never missing a season. Alan was the owner of a Mobil gas station on the corner of Blue Hill Ave. and Babson Street in Mattapan. With the couple deciding to relocate to Florida, Alan purchased another Mobil station in that state, which he and his son Adam managed together. Through the years, Alan and Carole spent countless happy times traveling to many different destinations. Services at 9 a.m. Sunday, Stanetsky's Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton, MA. Donations in Alan's memory may be made to St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 6, 2019