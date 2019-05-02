|
Alan D. Bates of Haverhill, age 63, died on April 28, 2019, at Hannah Dustin Healthcare after a long decline in health. Alan grew up in Weymouth and lived there for many years before moving to Plympton, Bourne and then to Haverhill nine years ago. He graduated from Weymouth South High School where he was a member of the football team, and Bridgewater State College. He was actively involved with the Boy Scouts, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout and continued his involvement with mentoring and leadership of other scouts. Alan worked for the Weymouth Parks Department as a lifeguard and boating instructor. Mr. Bates later spent many years in the mental health field throughout the south shore area managing and supervising residential group homes and outreach programs. His favorite things: watching the Patriots, playing poker, and eating chocolate cupcakes. Beloved son of the late Warren and Celia (Curran) Bates. Beloved brother of William Bates of Haverhill, Carol Bates of Haverhill, and Donna Bates Miller of Alabama. Devoted uncle of Jonathan Bates of Georgetown and Patrick Miller of Alabama. Visiting hours at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St. (Rte. 53) Weymouth on Sunday, May 5, from 4 - 7 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. A private burial will be on Monday in Village Cemetery, Weymouth. The family wishes to thank each and every manager and staff member at Hannah Dustin Healthcare for the truly loving care he received. Anyone who wishes might make a donation in Alans name to one of the two adult day programs that he attended after his illness, which brought him much joy to attend. Saras Place Adult Day Health Center, Sarasplace.org, 180 Water Street, Haverhill, MA 01830 or Castle Hill Adult Day Health Center, 225 Stedman Street, Unit 31, Lowell, MA 01851. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from May 2 to May 3, 2019