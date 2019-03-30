|
Alan M. Doherty, of Middleboro, passed away at home on Monday, March 25, 2019, at the age of 83. The loving husband of Vivian Doherty, father of Alan Doherty and his wife Gina, James Doherty, Robert Doherty and his wife Amy, step-father to Larry Hanson, Karen Merianos and her husband Peter, and Maureen Hume. He also leaves eleven grandchildren. Alan was born on January 16, 1936 to the late Albert Doherty and Alice Doherty of Plympton, Mass. Alan served in the military for six years during the Korean Era. He was a Specialist Third Class in the Army. He received his degree in Mechanical Engineering from Wentworth Institute, and practiced mechanical and chemical engineering for fifty plus years. He also spent several years running his own businesses. Alan had a passion for pyrotechnics. During his lifetime, he had put together and displayed numerous firework shows in and out of state. In addition to this, he loved photography, art and was an avid sportsman. He will be loved and missed by many. Private services are planned for the immediate family. For additional information and online guest book please go to www.downingchapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 30, 2019