Albert G. Moquin

Albert G. Moquin Obituary
Albert George "Al" Moquin, age 90, of Albemarle, N.C., passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, in his home. He was born September 1, 1928, in Springfield, Mass., and was the son of the late George Moquin and Mildred Leete Moquin Mindlin. He was a former manager of a medical device manufacturer. He was married to the late Janet Rice Moquin who predeceased him on March 16, 1988. He was also preceded in death by his second wife Dorothy Moquin. Survivors include daughters, Jennie Cooper and husband Gary of Albemarle, N.C., Amy LeClair and husband James LeClair Sr. of Vermont, also two other daughters, Jeannie and Candace; half-brother, Gilbert Mindlin of New York; and 4 grandchildren, Aislinne, Jacob, Damien, and Samuel. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Fairmont Cemetery in Weymouth, Mass. Funeral arrangements are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home in Weymouth, Mass. For online condolences, visit www.ccshepherd.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 26, 2019
