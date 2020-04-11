|
|
Albert James Donnelly, age 83, of Braintree passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Al grew up in Boston and served in the Navy during the 1950s. After the military he graduated from Northeastern University with a master's degree. Al joined the Boston Police Department and worked his way to being a respected Sergeant in the Brighton area for many years until retirement in 2001. Al was a frequent visitor of the YMCA in Quincy, Olympian Diner in Braintree, and a devoted parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Braintree. He will be sorely missed by his many nieces, nephews, friends, and friends at the Olympian Diner in Braintree Square. Al was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Kathryn (O'Hanley) Donnelly, and his siblings, Kenneth Donnelly, Muriel Regan, Alfreda Higgins, Merlin Donnelly, and Virginia Donovan. He is survived by his sister Lorraine Noland. Services for Al are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home in Weymouth and will be private due to the current viral crisis. If you would like to leave a message for the family, please visit www.CCShepherd.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 11, 2020