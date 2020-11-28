Albert Al J. Kuhn died on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in his home with his wife by his side. Al is survived by his wife of 55 years Joan (Chase) and his children David M. and Diane E. both of Denver, Colorado. He is also survived by his brother Leonard and his wife Judith of Natick and his brother John of Quincy, sister-in-law Elaine Chase and her husband Bob, brother-in-law Charles Chase and his wife Donna. He was predeceased by his sister Kathleen and his parents Albert, Sr. and Mary Kuhn. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, god-daughter Laura Louko of Hanover, Stephen Chase of Quincy, Gregory Mowczko of Indiana, god-son Christopher Mowczko of Framingham, Elizabeth Kuhn of Natick and Andrew Kuhn of Maynard. He is also survived by his closest friends Stanley Lombara of New Hampshire and William Mildrum of Norwell. Al was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree and Northeastern University where he earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for many years at Stone & Webster and on Bostons Big Dig as an employee of the engineering firm Parsons Brinckerhoff. Following his retirement he did engineering consulting for a number of local firms. A Memorial Mass will be held at Saint Agathas Church, East Milton Tuesday morning December 1st at 10:30. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at the church. A celebration of Als life will be held at a later date when COVID is under control and we can safely gather. Donations may be made in Als name to the charity of your choice
or Interfaith Social Services, (Interfaith Social Services.org
) 105 Adams Street, Quincy, MA 02169 or Partners in Health, (PIH .org) 800 Boylston Street, Suite 300, Boston, MA 02199. For guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com
.