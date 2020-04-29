|
Albert J. Mitchell, 77, of Weymouth passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. He was a loving husband of 54 years to Kathleen (McElhinney) Mitchell. They fell in love and were engaged after two weeks of courting. Albert was a caring father of Daniel Mitchell and his wife Karen of Danvers, Edward Mitchell of Weymouth and Kelly Pelland and her husband Thomas of Bridgewater. He was a devoted grandfather of Justin, Ben and Jake Pelland. He was the adored son of the late Edward and Margaret Mitchell. His loving Aunt Florence and Uncle Francis Morrell cared for him after the loss of his parents at a young age. He is also survived by his wonderful sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, his Morrell cousins, many nieces, nephews and friends and his dog Sampson. Albert proudly served as a Sergeant in the United State Marine Corps during Vietnam from 1961-1968. He shared many remarkable stories of strength and heroism by his fellow soldiers. He returned home and worked at the USPS for many years. He enjoyed watching all sports and collecting sports cards. He adored spending time with his family and especially his grandsons, who were his pride and joy. He spent much time with them hanging out and watching them play hockey and baseball. Albert was known as Al, Dad, Papa, and by a select few as "Al, Al the Kiddie's Pal". Everyone adored his charming personality and amazing sense of humor. He will be sadly missed but never forgotten. Albert will be having a private burial service at the Massachusetts National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held for Albert at a later date. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Albert's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 29, 2020