Albert J. Richardson, age 78, of Abington and formerly of Weymouth passed away suddenly on March 1, 2020. Al was raised and educated in Weymouth graduating from the Vocational H.S. in 1959. Al married his high school sweetheart, Judy, and they settled in Weymouth where they raised four daughters. When Al was younger he worked training horses prior to working as a printer at the Patriot Ledger for fifteen years. He then became a proud and loyal member of the Pipefitters local 537 where he stayed for the next forty years. Al enjoyed his retirement snowmobiling, boating, and summered for over 60 years in Truro, Cape Cod. Al and Judy also travelled to over 40 countries and drove their boat from Truro to Montreal. Al was proud to have over 41 years of sobriety and in this and in many other ways he became a mentor to many friends and family. After being diagnosed with ALS seven years ago Al became an active participant and strong supporter of 'ALS ONE', an organization for the awareness and research of ALS. Al was predeceased by his parents Albert and Anna (Bray) Richardson. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years Judy Richardson (Burke) of Abington, his loving daughters Robin Mullin and her husband John of Weymouth, Sherri and Mark Duggan of Bridgewater, Jill Abbett and her husband Dan of Hanover, and Jodi Comeau of Milton, his cherished seven grandsons and seven granddaughters, and two great-grandsons. Al also leaves behind his siblings Ann Pfeffer, Sandra Richardson, and Dennis Richardson. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Al on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m. in the Old South Union Church located at 25 Columbian St. (Columbian Sq.) So. Weymouth, MA. Relatives and friends will gather at Friday morning at 9:45 a.m. for a funeral service in honor of Al's life at Old South Union Church. The service will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Al to www.alsone.org. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 4, 2020