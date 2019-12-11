|
Albert L. Nourse, age 88, of Braintree, passed away peacefully at home in the company of his loving family on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary E. "Betty" (Keegan), he was the devoted father of Ellen A. Biotti and her husband Joseph of Wellesley, and Jeanne M. Nourse of S.C.; cherished grandfather of Joseph Biotti of TN, Stephen Biotti, Christine Cordaro and her husband Kevin, and Daniel Biotti, all of Newton; loving brother of Ethel Coleman and her husband Raymond of Harwich and the late Howard Nourse; loving uncle of John Coleman. He was a retired inspector of Pneumatic Scale, Quincy. Albert was also a retired U.S. Navy Master Chief - E9. Visiting hours will be held at the Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Clare Church, Braintree, Thursday at 9 a.m. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery. Donations may be made in his memory to South Shore Hospice, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. For complete obituary and web site, please see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 11, 2019