|
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
Albert S. Fabrizio Sr.


1940 - 2019
Albert S. Fabrizio Sr. Obituary
Albert Stephen Fabrizio Sr., known to his friends as "Al", of Norwell and Green Harbor, passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by his family on October 21, 2019, at the age of 79. Born in Allston, August 22, 1940, to the late George and Josephine Fabrizio. Al was a warm, loving, Italian whose life centered around his wife Mary E. Fabrizio (Green Harbor) of 51 years; his children Stephen and Diana (Duxbury), Anthony and Keri (Hingham), Albert and Kyle (Norwell), Lisa and Greg Beavan (Daniel Island, SC), Brian and Dani (Norwell); and his eight grandchildren who knew him as "Papa". It is impossible to put into words how amazing this man was. He was a husband, a father, a grandfather, a son, and a friend. His legacy, Fabrizio Construction, is survived by his eldest son, Stephen. He was a lover of life, and especially enjoyed summers on Green Harbor Beach, swimming in Duxbury Bay, cooking, reading, dancing and fishing. He enjoyed over 20 years of winters in Aruba where he and his wife were honored as Goodwill Ambassadors of the island, and was known there affectionately as "Uncle Al". His family will forever miss the man whose arms were always wide open when his hands were empty. Al leaves additional close family and many close friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday 12-4 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. A service will follow in the funeral home on Saturday at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in gratitude to Brigham and Womens Hospital to support the Structural Heart Disease Research and Education Fund. Memorial gifts can be made online at www.bwhgiving.org or checks can be made payable to Brigham and Women's Hospital with "in memory of Albert S. Fabrizio" in the memo line, and sent to Brigham and Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 24, 2019
