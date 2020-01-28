|
Alberta Louise Johnston, also known as "Al", born June 6, 1928, in N. Quincy, Mass., passed peacefully on January 22, 2020, of natural causes, at the age of 91, in Walterboro, S.C., at the house where she lived with her son and daughter-in-law. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Eleanor Ames of Quincy. She grew up in Quincy and attended Quincy High School. She became a buyer at a department store in Boston until she married in 1947 and became a housewife who raised 4 boys and a granddaughter. Later she worked in the Flower and Ceramics shop which she loved. She was very creative and loved to knit, crochet, and love to decorate her home for the holidays, but especially Halloween and Christmas. She was an avid sketch artist who submitted her work into local art shows. She was widowed at the age of 64, when her husband Shaun Farrell Johnston passed away in 1992. She survived by her sons, Peter Johnston of Vista CA with his wife Vivian, Stephen A. Johnston formerly of Pembroke, NH with his former wife Monica which they had 3 daughters, Andrea Thibodeau, husband Brent, and great-grandchildren, Lyam and Zoey; Stephanie Farnsworth, husband Jason, and great-grandchildren, Kaelyn and Logan; Veronica Hall, husband Tyler and great grandchild Sophia. The granddaughter she helped raised was Christine Reisinger, husband Fredrick and great-grandchildren, Stephen (who died as an infant), Fredrick "Freddy" Jr. and Ashley Stephen and his wife Anna live in Walterboro, SC; son, Shaun F. Jr. and wife Gayla of Brockton, Mass., son, Michael F. and his wife Marvis of Norton, Mass. Her sole surviving sibling, Rosemary Horkey and husband Robert of Hingham, Mass. Her late siblings were Eleanor Gavaza, Donald Ames, Edward Ames, Michelle Vinticelous and her beloved niece Denise Nishnick. Her ashes will be brought back to Quincy. A graveside memorial service will be held on June 5, with her husband, at the Pine Hill Cemetery, 815 Willard St, Quincy. Time to be determined, a reception will follow. The family has designated the Amedisys Foundation for memorial contributions, www.Amedisys.com/about/foundation. The hospice nurses were wonderful and helped the family in caring for Alberta. Arrangements by the Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 28, 2020