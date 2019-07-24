Alden R. Starkie, a lifelong resident of Weymouth, died July 19, 2019, at the age of 83. Alden worked as a custodian for Weymouth Public Schools and later worked as a security guard for South Shore Security. He was a hard worker and enjoyed staying busy. He enjoyed socializing and helping others who were fellow friends of Bill W. Alden was the beloved husband of Emily A. (Belcastro) Starkie; loving father of Linda Snyder and her husband Daniel of Hingham, Bonnie Cifelli of Dover, N.H., and Kerry L. Lynch and her husband Richard of Quincy; brother of Doris Pemberton and her husband Dick of Lexington; proud "Papa" of Tyler, Shawn, Brittany, Seamus, and Cameron. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service in the Church of the Holy Nativity, 8 Nevin Road, South Weymouth, on Friday at 11 a.m. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 24, 2019