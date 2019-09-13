|
|
Aletha "Dorothy" Rhodes, 93, of Lakeville, passed away September 8, 2019, at Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham, after a short illness. She was the life partner of Francis (Brud) Phillips. Born in Texas, she was the daughter of Charles and Lula Mae (Noyes) Rhodes. Dorothy had lived recently in Lakeville and for 40 years in Kingston. She worked as a nursing assistant at the VA Hospital in Brockton and was a member of the Cranberry Growers, Ocean Spray. She enjoyed gardening and traveling. She is survived by a daughter, Joann Shilonski; 5 grandchildren, Michael Vincent, Deborah Vincent, Peter Shilonski, Todd Barros and Andrews Govoni; 5 great-grandchildren, Allyssa Vincent,Victoria Vincent, Connor Vincent, Elizabeth Vincent and Trevor Shilonski; a brother, Clyde Rhodes; 3 sisters, Geraldine Spurgin, Virginia Hall and Joann Braun; and many nieces and nephews. She was also the mother of the late Elizabeth Barros and David Govoni. Memorial visitation will take place on Monday, September 16, 2019, from 5-7:30 p.m. with a memorial service at 7:30 p.m.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 13, 2019