Alex A. Worobel, 78, of Duxbury, formerly of Sydney, Nova Scotia, passed away peacefully at Beth Israel Deaconess after a long illness on July 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Ellen; the loving father of Donna Foran and husband Joseph, Suzanne Santos and husband Ronald, and son Mark; grandchildren, Matthew, Ryan, Connor, Peter and Abigail; brother-in-law of Mary and husband Arlan Fuller (both deceased), John McDonald (deceased) and wife Anne, and Joseph McDonald (deceased); son of the late Anna and William Worobel; brother of Walter (deceased) and wife Mary, Michael and wife Mary (both deceased) and wife Eleanor, Donald (deceased); and sisters, Olivia and husband Pat Randazzo, Madeline and husband Gus Postlewaite (both deceased), Stephanie Worobel and husband Wayne Dawe (deceased), and Anna and husband John Dooley. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to the visiting hours on Sunday, July 14, 12-4 p.m., at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., Kingston. Funeral Mass, will be held Monday, July 15, at 10 a.m., at Holy Family Church, Duxbury. Interment at Mayflower Cemetery, Duxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alex's memory to the Norwell Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 11, 2019