Alexander Borey of Braintree, 98 years of age, passed away peacefully at Beth Israel Deaconess- Plymouth on Monday, October 2, 2019. Born in Boston and raised in Hyde Park, MA. He attended Hyde Park schools to later become Financial Officer of Westinghouse Company for 42 years and retired at the age of 70. He met his sweetheart Joan (Lang) who he married in 1952 and was devoted husband of 60 years. Al and Joan were avid Polka dancers attending events up and down the east coast. Alexander is sur- vived by his two sons Stephen A. Borey and his wife Catherine A. Borey of Marietta, GA and Kenneth J. Borey and Joanne L. White of Pembroke, MA. He was the cherished Grandfather of seven and the Great-Grandfather of six. Visiting hours will we on Friday, Oct. 25th from 4-8 p.m. at the Peck Funeral Homes, 516 Washington St, Braintree. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Oct., 26th at 10 a.m at the Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral, 165 Park Dr., Boston.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 25, 2019