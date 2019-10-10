Home

Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist
Hingham, MA
Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Bourne National Cemetery
1926 - 2019
Alexander M. Clement Obituary
Alexander M. Clement of Hanover, formerly Hingham, passed away September 23, 2019, at the age of 93. He was the beloved husband of Carolyn Stoddard Clement for 57 years before her passing in 2013. Alec was a proud World War II Army veteran. He was also an active choir member in numerous local vocal groups in his community churches as well as outside groups expressing his love of music. Alec is survived by his brother, Edward Clement of Calif.; and his sister, Janet Taylor Ross of Fla. He is also survived by his children, Leslie Malm and her husband Bob, Robert and his wife Lynn Clement, and Kirk Clement. As well as his children, Alec is survived by his adored seven grandchildren and three cherished great-grandchildren. A requiem will be held on Saturday, October 19, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church in Hingham. Visiting hours on Friday, Oct. 18, from 4-7 p.m. at Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond St., Hingham. Burial will be on Monday, Oct. 21, at 11:30 at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Warren G. Hunke Charitable Trust (tax i.d. 45-6584407), Richard J. Miller Jr., Esq. Co-Trustee Blank Rome LLP, 1271 Avenue of the Americas, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10020. For additional information and the online guest book, visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 10, 2019
