Alexander K. Mitchelson Jr., of Daytona Beach, Fla., completed his earthly journey and went home to Jesus on November 3, 2019. May his soul first pass through Ireland. Son of the late Alexander and Lorraine Sullivan Mitchelson, he was educated in MA, earning a B.S., M.Ed, CAGS at Bridgewater University, Framingham University and Eastern Nazarene College. Alex began his teaching career in Rockland, Mass. and three years later, recognized as an outstanding educator, was appointed Principal of Lincoln School. Four years later he accepted a position with Framingham University as a Training School Instructor. He remained at Brophy School, Framingham, Mass. until his retirement in 1994, completing 33 years in education. His passion for teaching, sense of humor and deep concern for all students made him a well respected and popular teacher. Alex was well known in the Irish Community in Boston and a longtime member of The Pride of Erin, Comhaltis Ceoltoiri Erieann, Ceol Tradashunta, Irish Social Club and Canadian American Club. He was President of the Tara Club for 10 years promoting Irish culture, music and dance. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Kathleen Aldrovandi (James), Plymouth, Mass., son Jeffrey Mitchelson (Teresa), Scottsdale, Ariz., daughter Colleen Villano (Mark), Plymouth, Mass.; grandchildren, Nicole Confar (Dan), Sean Michael Anderson, Lauren and Matthew Mitchelson, Kyle Marcotte, Lila, Abby and Mark Villano; great-granddaughter, Gemma; sister Sally Silva(Stephen) and brother William Mitchelson (Mary), Weymouth, Mass. Also survived by his friend and caregiver, Arthur Colburn of Daytona Beach, Fla.. He was predeceased by his beloved Gloria, they are together again. A roman catholic Mass will be held in Florida and his family will celebrate his life in Massachusetts in the near future. Burial at a later date in County Kerry, Ireland. Ar deheis De go raibh a anam (May he rest in peace)
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 27, 2019