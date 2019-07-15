|
Alfred Donald Deluse, 90, of Hanover, died peacefully on July 13, 2019. Son of the late Alfred August and Laura (Harff) Deluse, he was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 13, 1929. He moved to Quincy as a child and was educated in the Quincy Public Schools. He was a graduate of Springfield College, and attended Boston University Law School for one year before being drafted into the United States Army. He served from 1954 -1956 and was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska during the Korean Conflict. He moved to Hanover in 1959 and became incredibly involved in the community. Don's commitment to public service spanned multiple decades; he was a member of the Quincy Chamber of Commerce, and the Boston Real Estate Board, positions he held while working at McNeil and Associates. As a resident of Hanover, he was appointed to the Advisory Committee, serving as the chairman for seven years. In 1976, he was elected to the Hanover Board of Selectmen, holding that position for twelve years. His final role in local government was in the elected position of Town Moderator. He was also a local business owner, operating the Hanover Bowladrome for over 20 years. Don was a 65 year member of the Rural Masonic Lodge. He was an avid fan of Boston sports, especially the Bruins. Don was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, and will be missed by many. He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Marjorie. He is survived by his son, Mark F. Deluse and his wife Marsha, of Farmington, Conn.; his daughters: Andrea L. Sweeney and her husband Walter, of Hanover, and Laura D. Arends and her husband Michael, of Dedham; his grandchildren: Meaghan (Sweeney) Rabinovitch and her husband Benjamin, Katherine Sweeney, Michelle and Alexandra Deluse, and Lillian and Martha Arends; and his great-grandson, Lincoln Rabinovitch. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington Street, Rte. 53, in Hanover on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. Funeral service on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home. Interment in Hanover Center Cemetery. For directions and to sign Don's online guest book, visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 15, 2019