Alfred J. "Al" Feroli Jr. of Weymouth, passed away at home on November 30, 2020. Al was born in Boston, to the late Alfred and Priscilla Feroli. He grew up in Dorchester and attended Boston Technical High School. Al also attended Northeastern University and Wentworth Institute of Technology. He worked for many years for BBN in Cambridge and Standard Thompson in Waltham. Al was an avid golfer at Rockland Golf Course and a jack of all trades who "tried" to fix anything. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Beloved husband of Margaret C. Feroli of Weymouth. Loving father of Kevin Feroli of FL, Mark Feroli of Weymouth, John Feroli of Randolph, Peter Feroli and Julie of Weymouth, Matthew Feroli and Nicole of Quincy and Paula Feroli of CA. Proud Grandpa of Liam, Priscilla, Emma, Samantha, Peter, Matthew, Camryn and Ryan. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday in St. Joseph's Church, Quincy, at 10 a.m. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston. In loving memory of Al, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For those who cannot gather together with Al's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. If you cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.