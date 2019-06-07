Alfred J. Grazioso of Quincy, died peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Dwyer Home in Weymouth. He was 98. Beloved husband of the late Helen L. (Gavaza) Grazioso, who died in 2016. Devoted father of Holly Powers and her husband Warren of Naples, Fla., Ken Grazioso and his wife Melody of Gainesville, Fla., Mary-Ellen Schwartz and her husband Ed of Cary, N.C., Al Grazioso and his wife Cathie of Quincy and Liz Barry and her husband Tim of Raleigh, N.C. Loving grandfather of Nicole Kanzler and her husband Ryan of Quincy, Matt Grazioso and his fiancee Mary Elizabeth Miller of Quincy, Kristen and | her husband Michael Christopher of Dorchester, D.J. Auld of Portland, Ore., Deirdre Auld of Boston, Jacqueline Barry of Raleigh, N.C., Megan Barry of Raleigh, N.C., Christopher Barry and his wife Laura of Austin, Texas, and Jason Zittel of Gainesville, Fla.. Loving great grandfather of his "little doll" Cora Kanzler of Quincy. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, June 10, 4 - 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. John's Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with interment and military honors in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. Late United States Army Air Corps veteran of WWII. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alfred's name may be sent to: Daughters of Mary of Nazareth, P.O. Box 690789, Quincy, MA 02269. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary