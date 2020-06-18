Alfred John Zella, 50 year Hull resident, formerly of East Weymouth, passed away on June 14, 2020 at the age of 91. Loving father of Richard John Zella and Leslie Anne Zella of Hull and the late Stephen Thomas Zella. Also survived by Judith Doliner, his loving companion and life partner of 40 years. He leaves behind grandsons, Stephen Zella, Jeffrey Zella, Michael Zella and Gregory Zella, and five great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Alfred was the oldest of 7 siblings; Doreen Eaton, Shirley Coughlin, John Zella, and William Zella and was pre-deceased by his sisters Barbara O'Brien and Carol Wood. A WWII Army veteran, Al was stationed in Pusan, Korea from 1945-48. Upon his return he became a master electrician and ran his own business, Flexlite Electric Co., for 48 years, retiring in 2010. He had a lifelong love of sailing and the sea. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 22, at the Hull Village Cemetery, Hull, MA at 11 a.m. For those who are interested and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute www.Dana-Farber.org/gift. For additional information and the online guest book visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 18, 2020.