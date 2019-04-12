|
|
Alice B. Butts (McKenna), age 83, of Quincy, passed away April 8, 2019, at the Norwood Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Prince Edward Island, Canada, she had lived in Quincy for over 40 years. Alice worked in Records Management at Boston Financial Data Services for many years before retiring. She was an active parishioner at Sacred Heart Church in North Quincy where she was a member of the Catholic Club, Ladies Sodality and a Eucharistic Minister. Beloved wife of the late Frederick J. Mother of Daniel J. Butts and his wife Cindy of R.I., Nancy M. Genesky and her husband Mark of Norfolk, Edward J. Butts and his wife Laurie of Melrose, Patricia A. Voss and her husband Jon of Stoneham and James J. Butts and his wife Kellie of Weymouth. Grandmother of Kristi Copson and her husband Paul of Wakefield. Sister of Rose Trainor of Canada, Harry McKenna of Westboro, and the late Mary Hunt, James McKenna, Margaret Connolly, Andrew McKenna and Joan Daley. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home. 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Monday, April 15, from 3 - 7 p.m. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, North Quincy Tuesday morning , April 16t at 10:30. Burial Milton Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to the Sherrill House, 135 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130. For guest book see www.alfreddthomas.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 12, 2019