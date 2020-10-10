Alice Beal

Alice Derby Beal passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020, just eight days shy of her 80th birthday. In her final weeks she was surrounded by the love and compassion of family, friends and the caring staff at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston. She died as she had lived, bravely, gently and reassuring the people she loved that all was okay. Alice was born in Boston, the daughter of Elmer Goodrich Derby and Lucy Davis Derby. She grew up in Braintree, with her brother E. Stephen Derby. Their family spent their summers in Clinton, Conn., a tradition that both she and Steve carried forward with their families. Proudly frugal, Alice was quick to tell you that as a "townie", her parents got a big tuition discount, at Thayer Academy in Braintree. Alice graduated from Thayer in 1958. After being told by her guidance counselor that she "wasn't qualified to apply to Middlebury College" and that she "would never get in", Alice hopped on a bus and headed up north to interview at the school. She enrolled that fall and graduated in 1962. She entered the working world as an office manager in Boston at Mass Mental Health. Shortly afterwards, she went on a ski trip with friends where she met James Holland Beal Jr., the love of her life who changed her life forever. She left her job and the couple began their married life in Hingham, followed by a move to Scituate where they resided for the majority of their 55 year union. In that time they enjoyed traveling to places near and far. They particularly enjoyed cruising the world from the warm seas of the Caribbean to the glaciers of the Arctic. Alice devoted herself to being a full time mother/wife and embraced this role with passion. She dedicated her life to her family, her community, and her animals. Alice was beloved by all who were fortunate enough to know her. The Beal home became a neighborhood hub for all of the kids on the block. Whether you had skinned your knee, needed your nose wiped, wanted to learn how to ride your bike the door at 43 Daedalus Circle was always open and felt like home to so many. When her niece moved to Boston, Alice made Anne and her dog welcome every Sunday for dinner and family time. Alice was an excellent listener, keeper of secrets, helpful coach, and made everyone feel welcome and safe. She cooked a legendary blueberry pie and delicious grape catsup. Her secret recipe for "nibbles" was second to none. Alice's love for people impacted everyone she met for the better. She touched hundreds of lives through her family, her church, her favorite barn and the many places she volunteered. When her daughter Deb was grown, Alice returned to the workforce as a librarian at Scituate Town Library. She loved her patrons and was somewhat of a local celebrity. She was a longtime member of Scituate Harbor Yacht Club and spent many hours with Deb and Jim and friends on their sailboat "Kidlet". She was an active member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church where she sang and played bells in the choir. One of the highlights of each year was always the Church Fair where she worked happy hours with her friends and knitted homemade hats, sweaters and mittens with her fellow "Knit-Wits". In addition to her love for the people in her life, Alice was a true lover of all animals. Her backyard bird feeders were always filled to the brim with the best seed. Throughout her life she had many dogs. Right up until her death, one of her greatest joys was the daily walks she took with them. Donning her signature bucket hat and blue jacket, she enjoyed including friends and family on these jaunts, using the time to talk and catch up. Horses were a passion. Briggs Stable helped her finally realize her dream to have a horse of her own. Dick Briggs found a Morgan horse named Baritone and told her that he was "the one". Despite never getting her husband or daughter to saddle up, the Beal clan could be found every Wednesday night of the summer for 30+ years at the mini horse shows,. Jim and Deb would run the grill and Alice as "Ring Master" would hand out ribbons. Alice trained Baritone to love being a "Show Pony", and generously loaned him out to encourage the next generation of riders. Alice lived life to the fullest and never complained. Even after kidney failure, she continued to live life on her terms. Three days a week she arose at the crack of dawn and armed herself with a pocketbook packed with knitting, a good book and her ipad (so she could play words with friends). She made productive use of her time at Davita Dialysis by pursuing her interests and connecting with people, just as she made the most of her time here on earth. Alice's love and fierce devotion to her husband and daughter prepared her for her ultimate role as grandmother. When Holly arrived 5 years ago, Alice gained a renewed purpose and new lease on life. The two were blessed to be able to spend time together every day and shared a bond that will always be magical. In addition to her husband James Holland "Jim" Beal Jr., Alice is survived by her daughter, Deb Beal, and granddaughter, Holly of Scituate; her brother, E. Stephen (Carolyn) Derby, and nephew, Michael (Nancy) Derby, all of Annapolis, Md.; her niece, Anne G. Derby of Hingham; as well as by many friends and extended family members. She was predeceased by her daughter Laura. A small family memorial service was held at St. Luke's Church in Scituate on September 26. A larger gathering to celebrate Alice's life will be held at a later date when conditions permit. If you wish, donations to her memory may be made to St. Luke's Memorial Garden, 465 First Parish Road, Scituate MA, 02066 or Friends of Scituate Town Library, 85 Branch Street, Scituate, MA 02066. Alice's life was a rich and purposeful life and her best times were spent with her family. She will be missed greatly and forever loved. For online guest book, www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196