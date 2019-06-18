|
Alice C. (Kelley) Kelley, of Holbrook, formerly of Braintree, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on June 16, 2019, at the age of 88. Born and raised in Boston, Alice and her husband Robert raised their family in Braintree and then moved to Holbrook, where they have lived for the past 27 years. Alice was a former active parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church for many years. She enjoyed bowling and played for many years at Lucky Strike Lanes in Dorchester and later at Wright Brothers Bowling in Holbrook. Alice enjoyed taking trips to Florida and family vacations to York Beach. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Alice will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Alice was the beloved wife of Robert L. Kelley, retired Boston Police Dept. for 64 years; loving mother of Robert F. Kelley, retired Quincy Police Dept. and his wife Eileen of Quincy, Joan M. Kelley of Braintree, Michael G. Kelley and his wife Mary of Braintree, Brian J. Kelley, Braintree Police Dept. and his wife Kathryn of Weymouth, Eileen A. Skantz and her husband James of Mashpee and Susan E. Kelley of Holbrook; daughter of the late Peter and Alice (Caulfield) Kelley; sister of the late Ann Horgan. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, June 19, from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 20, at 9 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the VNA Hospice Care, 100 Trade Center, Suite 500, Woburn, MA 01801. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 18, 2019