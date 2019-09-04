|
|
Alice F. Casey, of Milton, formerly of Meetinghouse Hill, Dorchester, a retired Associate Superintendent for Boston Public Schools, passed away on September 3, 2019. Alice was the beloved daughter of the late Francis and Mary (Callahan) Casey; dear sister of the late Mary L. and Rose M. Casey; cousin of Natalie Fultz of Milton and the late Louise LeGrice. Alice served in the U.S. Navy as a Control Tower Operator during World War II. She received a BS from UMass-Boston (formerly Teachers College, Boston), an Ed.M from Harvard Graduate School of Education and an Ed.D from Boston College. Alice dedicated her entire career to the Boston Public School System. She began her career in 1935 as a teacher and guidance counselor (Burke High School, 1957-1965), worked as a Head Master at Girl's High School and retired in 1975 as the Associate Superintendent of Boston Public Schools. Alice was also a visiting lecturer at Newton College of the Sacred Heart (1957-1963) in Newton and St. Joseph's College in No. Windham, Maine. In her retirement, Alice donated her time locally to the Collicot Elementary School in Milton, as a member of the school's site council and as a member of the school's Homework Assistance Program. Alice was also a member of Harvard's Institute for Learning in Retirement. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church Chapel, Adams St. at Brook Rd., Milton, on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited. A visiting hour will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., Milton, on Friday at 9 a.m. Interment is private. Donations in Alice's memory may be sent to the Milton Council on Aging, 10 Walnut St., Milton, MA 02186. For information and directions, www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 4, 2019