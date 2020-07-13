Alice 'Dolly' Helen Richard, 91 of Duxbury, passed away on July 9, 2020, at home in the arms of her daughter. Alice, who was better known as Dolly to family and friends was born at home in Cambridge to Alice and Evan Lund. She lived in Arlington, MA and worked at Buttricks / Brighams for 30+ years. She and her late husband Paul then moved to Duxbury in 1994 where she worked at the Chandler school as a lunch lady until the age of 88. Dolly was married for 65 years to the love of her life Paul who died on the exact same date nine years ago, July 9, 2011! Dolly is survived by her four children and spouses. Paulette and Paul Eori of Duxbury, David and Patricia Richard of Marlboro, Paul and Diane Richard of Duxbury, and Renee Richard of Duxbury. She also had six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 14th from 3-5:00 PM, with a prayer service set to begin at 5:00 PM at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St (Rt. 106) Kingston. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The Alzheimers Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave, 16th floor, New York, NY 10001 or at www.alz.org
