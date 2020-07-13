1/
Alice H. Richard
Alice 'Dolly' Helen Richard, 91 of Duxbury, passed away on July 9, 2020, at home in the arms of her daughter. Alice, who was better known as Dolly to family and friends was born at home in Cambridge to Alice and Evan Lund. She lived in Arlington, MA and worked at Buttricks / Brighams for 30+ years. She and her late husband Paul then moved to Duxbury in 1994 where she worked at the Chandler school as a lunch lady until the age of 88. Dolly was married for 65 years to the love of her life Paul who died on the exact same date nine years ago, July 9, 2011! Dolly is survived by her four children and spouses. Paulette and Paul Eori of Duxbury, David and Patricia Richard of Marlboro, Paul and Diane Richard of Duxbury, and Renee Richard of Duxbury. She also had six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 14th from 3-5:00 PM, with a prayer service set to begin at 5:00 PM at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St (Rt. 106) Kingston. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The Alzheimers Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave, 16th floor, New York, NY 10001 or at www.alz.org. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral Home
JUL
14
Prayer Service
05:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral Home
July 12, 2020
My condolences to all of the Richards family on the passing of Dolly. I had many opportunities over the years to be lucky enough to spend time with her and Paul. Both were fun to be with and their devotion to each other was evident. I am sure they are enjoying a happy reunion right now,

Ethel Toner
Friend
July 12, 2020
Please accept our condolences for the loss of your beautiful mom, grandmother, and friend to many youngsters in Arlington and Duxbury. She was a lovely, hard working women. May she Rest In Peace in the company of all who have gone before her.
Sadly, we are unable to attend her services.
Nanette & Doug Spoehr
July 11, 2020
To Renee and the Richard Family,
We wanted to extend our sympathies on the loss of Dolly.She was loved and adored by so many people who's lives she touched.I can remember going to Brigham's with Renee and Dolly was always there to greet you with a smile.I'm sure it gave Dolly peace and comfort having her daughter by her side as she passed...With Love & Respect...Debra & Keith Center
Debra & Keith Center Center
