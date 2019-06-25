Alice Leona (Culbert) Conway of Hull, died June 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Leona adored her family, especially being Noni to her two grandchildren. She was artistic, loved boating, island hopping, working in her yard and reading and sunbathing on her porch. She retired as a corporate analyst for the Ahold Corporation. She lived her life with grace, patience and dignity. Leona will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Daughter of the late Lloyd and Marion (Van Dine) Culbert. Cherished wife of 44 years to Kevin Conway of Hull. Loving mother of James Conway of Hull and Bryan Conway and his wife Shelly of Cohasset. Devoted sister of Mary Lou Markowitz and her late husband Alan of Hull, Kathy McLaughlin and her husband Kevin of Hanover, Nancy Corcoran and her husband Rusty of Hanover, Pat Paula and her husband James of Hull, Kelly Garofola and her husband Rob of Hull, Gerald Culbert and his partner Lucille of Revere, and the late Betty Ann. Favorite playmate of Fern and adoring grandmother of Rocco. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Mary's Parish in St. Ann's Church, Hull, at 10 a.m. A cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Leona may be made to Norwell Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary