Alice L. (Berrio) St. Martin, of Kingston, formerly of Holbrook for over 40 years, passed away peacefully, on March 30, 2019, at the age of 97. Alice was born in Newton and attended Braintree High School. She was the daughter of the late David F. Berrieault and Grace G. Trumble. Alice was a welder on the super-structure of battleships and air craft carriers built at Fore River Shipyard in Quincy during World War II. Alice was also an employee of the town of Holbrook for many years. Alice also worked at Armstrong Cork Co. in Braintree and also at the Canton School for Crippled Children. She was a loving, kind and caring woman, who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Wife of the late Albert St. Martin, Gordon Shadrick and Aleixander Gillis, she was the loving mother of Alice Ritter and her wife Cara Bissell of Tucson, Ariz., and the late Allan Gillis, husband of Joan Gillis of Anchorage, Alaska and Marcia Fries and her husband William Fries of Halifax; aunt of David O. Tinley III and wife Elly Minaya of Manomet; stepmother of Patricia Hyson of Brockton, William St. Martin of Westford and the late Richard St. Martin; sister of the late Donald Berrio, David Berrio Jr., Quentin Berrio, Genevieve Tinley, and Clement Berrio; caring grandmother of 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 4 great great-grandchildren, 8 step-grandchildren and 2 step-great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation period on Saturday, April 6, from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m., in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook. A funeral Mass will be celebrated following the visitation period at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 153 So. Franklin St., Holbrook. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 4, 2019