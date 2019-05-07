|
Alice M. (Keegan) Ego, of Randolph, passed away May 4, 2019, at the age of 82. Born in South Boston, Alice was a 50+ year resident of Randolph. She enjoyed bowling, walking, reading, throwing her July 3rd party, holiday decorating and tending to her many flower gardens. Beloved wife of the late Deacon John J. "Jack" Ego, she was the loving mother of Mariellen Davidson and her spouse Cal of Cushing, Maine, Eileen M. Ego and her spouse Corrine of Griswold, Conn., daughter-in-law, Emily Ego of Braintree, and the late John J. Ego Jr.; cherished Nana of Kailey, Kianna and Samantha. She is also survived by brothers, George and William Keegan, and was predeceased by brothers Lawrence, Leo and John Keegan. Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph, Thursday, May 9, at 9:45 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Bernadette's Church in Randolph at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Wednesday, May 8, from 4-7 p.m. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Randolph. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alice's memory to St. Bernadette's Outreach Program, 1031 N. Main St., Randolph, MA 02368. For online guest book and directions, please visit us at our web site, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 7, 2019