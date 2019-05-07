Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-2074
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Ego
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice M. Ego

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice M. Ego Obituary
Alice M. (Keegan) Ego, of Randolph, passed away May 4, 2019, at the age of 82. Born in South Boston, Alice was a 50+ year resident of Randolph. She enjoyed bowling, walking, reading, throwing her July 3rd party, holiday decorating and tending to her many flower gardens. Beloved wife of the late Deacon John J. "Jack" Ego, she was the loving mother of Mariellen Davidson and her spouse Cal of Cushing, Maine, Eileen M. Ego and her spouse Corrine of Griswold, Conn., daughter-in-law, Emily Ego of Braintree, and the late John J. Ego Jr.; cherished Nana of Kailey, Kianna and Samantha. She is also survived by brothers, George and William Keegan, and was predeceased by brothers Lawrence, Leo and John Keegan. Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph, Thursday, May 9, at 9:45 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Bernadette's Church in Randolph at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Wednesday, May 8, from 4-7 p.m. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Randolph. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alice's memory to St. Bernadette's Outreach Program, 1031 N. Main St., Randolph, MA 02368. For online guest book and directions, please visit us at our web site, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now