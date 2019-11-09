Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
(781) 383-0200
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Nativity Church
One Kent St.
Scituate, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice O'Donoghue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice M. O'Donoghue


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice M. O'Donoghue Obituary
Alice M. (Bronzo) O'Donoghue 97, born in Somerville, July 23, 1922, was raised in Arlington and resided in Scituate for the past 33 years, died November 5, 2019. She was the wife of the late Col. John W. O'Donoghue, USMCR. She was the mother to Arlene E. Belliveau and her late husband Gerard J. Belliveau of Scituate, Karen F. Bagshaw and her late husband Mark H. Bagshaw II of Pepperell, Janet M. Varney and her late husband Philip A. Varney Jr. of Rutland, Vt., John W. O'Donoghue Jr. and his wife Bibsy of Scituate, Kevin J. O'Donoghue and his wife Gerry of Scituate, and Stephen C. O'Donoghue and his wife Annette of Scituate. She is survived by her 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was the daughter of Frank A. Bronzo and Elizabeth (Boyle) Bronzo and sister of Helen M. Bronzo, Robert F. Bronzo and the late Mary F. Spaulding and Francis Bronzo. Visiting hours Monday, November 11, 2019, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset. A funeral from the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, Cohasset, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, One Kent St., Scituate, at 11 a.m. There will be a private family burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Agnes Fidelity House, 25 Medford Street, Arlington, MA 02474, or call 781-648-2005, or use [email protected] For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. Cohasset-Norwell 781-383-0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -