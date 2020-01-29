Home

Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter Lithuanian Church
South Boston, MA
View Map
Alice Opanasets, passed peacefully on January 27, 2020, at the wonderful age of 102. Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Opanasets, she was the mother of Walter G. and his wife Virginia of Braintree, Christine M. of South Boston, Ernest P. of Dorchester, Karen A. of Forth Worth, TX, Peter J. of Medway and the late Paul and Frederick Opanasets. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, as well as many nephews and nieces. Born September 16, 1917, she was the child of Emilia and Andrew Naudziunas of South Boston. Alice was strong in her faith and devotion belonging to St. Peter Lithuanian Church in South Boston. Her family would like to thank her "family" at Marian Manor - Willem, Genet, Simeon, Cathy, Margaret and those whose names they do not know. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, January 31, from 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at Casper Funeral Home, located at 187 Dorchester Street, in South Boston. Funeral Mass at St. Peter Lithuanian Church in South Boston at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 29, 2020
