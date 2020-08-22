Alice W. "Dolly" (Broom) LeBlanc passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at age 88. Raised and educated in Weymouth, she lived most of her life in Quincy. She worked as Assistant National Student Coordinator at UMass-Boston and was a foster parent for many years for the Catholic Charitable Bureau. The beloved mother of Lucille "Lucy" Richards and her companion Tommy of Fla., Michelle Brecker and her husband Greg of Pa., Michael LeBlanc of Marshfield, and Valerie LeBlanc of Pa., Dolly was the loving sister of M. Leroy "Lee" Broom and his wife Carole of N. Weymouth; dear friend of Julie Segale of Quincy and Janice Ganeck of RI; and is also survived by seven beloved grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Monday, August 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Tuesday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy. Burial is at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Donations in Dolly's memory may be made to Seasons Hospice, 597 Randolph Ave., Milton, MA 02186. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com
